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Crash closes Gene Autry Trail at Vista Chino in Palm Springs

By
New
Published 5:17 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — All lanes at the intersection of Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are closed Wednesday morning following an early morning traffic collision, Palm Springs police said.

Police sent out an alert about the crash just before 3 a.m. and warned of downed power lines in the area.

Traffic is being diverted from Vista Chino through Executive Drive to Via Escuela.

Utility crews are on scene working to repair the power lines. News Channel 3 crews also witnessed a nearby transformer explode.

Police have not said when the roadway will reopen or whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

News Channel 3 has reached out for more information.

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Julia Castro

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