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Coachella Valley reacts to Sunshine Protection Act

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/04/2025
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/04/2025
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Updated
today at 10:43 AM
Published 9:29 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — In a bipartisan vote, the U.S. House advanced the 'Sunshine Protection Act,' a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-yearly clock changes.

Versions of the proposal have been introduced numerous times in state legislatures and in Congress over the years but have repeatedly fallen short. Now, with support from President Donald Trump, the measure is headed to the Senate for consideration.

News Channel 3 is hearing from residents across the Coachella Valley to hear their thoughts on the topic. Stay tuned for more tonight.

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Matthew Pearce

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