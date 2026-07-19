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World Cup comes to an end, but soccer is here to stay

Pixabay
By
New
Published 11:06 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes this afternoon with Argentina taking on Spain in the tournament final.

As the tournament comes to a close, many say and feel its impact on soccer in the United States is likely to extend beyond the final whistle.

The record-setting events brought unprecedented attention to the sport, drawing large crowds, television audiences and fan engagement across the country.

News Channel 3 spoke with residents of the Coachella Valley to hear how they believe the tournament has influenced soccer's popularity and future in the U.S.

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Matthew Pearce

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