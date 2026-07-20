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Ground beef prices continue to climb year over year: Can you afford it?

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New
Published 10:58 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — As of June 2026, the average price of ground chuck per pound are at $6.98, up 88 cents, or 14%, from June 2025.

The increase is part of a longer trend. Ground chuck prices have climbed steadily over the past two decades, outpacing price increases for other grocery staples, including dairy products and vegetables.

The higher prices come as the U.S. cattle and calves inventory has steadily declined since the 1970s, reaching just over 86 million heads as of Jan. 1.

News Channel 3 spoke with Coachella Valley residents to hear how they're managing higher grocery costs in today's inflationary economy.

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Matthew Pearce

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