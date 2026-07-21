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What could come next for students, families after Palm Valley School closure?

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Published 11:17 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Students and families continue searching for alternatives after Palm Valley School announced its closure in June.

A solution to that problem could be emerging soon. A new private school has opened enrollment for the upcoming school year.

Valley Independent Preparatory Academy, also known as VIPA, recently launched a new website and social media pages. While most of these pages are still under construction and are mostly blank, the website includes a link to an enrollment form.

We checked back in with Zander Eaton, who we spoke with when gathering reaction from students after Palm Valley announced its decision not to reopen its doors. Eaton, who has a younger sister, said his parents were considering the school for her. He said his parents had toured the site.

A partnership between the academy and a local church is raising questions, too.

In a newsletter to its congregation, obtained by News Channel 3, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church outlined a new plan that would include a three-year lease of some of its facilities to the preparatory school.

Tonight, we're learning more about this new private school that's filling the void left behind by Palm Valley. We're also continuing to ask questions about what the community can expect with the new partnership between the academy and St. Margaret's.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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