Rancho Mirage City Council to interview residents on Dec. 14 to fill Dana Hobart’s seat

The Rancho Mirage City Council will appoint a city resident to fill former councilmember Dana Hobart's seat.

Hobart stepped down as councilmember last month. Hobart had been a member of the Rancho Mirage City Council since 2002.

On Thursday, councilmembers voted unanimously to fill the position. The city council will interview potential candidates to finish out Hobart's term during a Dec. 14 meeting.

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 to submit an application. Applications will be made available on the city's website later today.

Hobart's term is set to expire in November 2022.