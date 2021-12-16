Steve Downs appointed to the Rancho Mirage City Council

Steve Downs is the newest member of the Rancho Mirage City Council.

Downs will finish the term of Dana Hobart who resigned from the position last month. The term expires in Nov. 2022.

On Tuesday, the city council interviewed over a dozen applicants to fill the position, including former Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon.

Downs ended up being nominated by all four city councilmembers during Thursday's meeting. He was sworn in at around 2:45 p.m. and took his seat among the council.

Downs is no stranger to the city of Rancho Mirage. For the past two years, Downs has served on the city's planning commission, he's actually currently the vice chairman.

He's worked as a realtor at Caldwell Banker for the past 20 years. Before that he worked for 30 years in the commercial equipment leasing industry, according to his application.