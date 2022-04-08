Congressional Candidate David Serpa discusses his campaign

We're going in-depth with another congressional candidate in the 41st district, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley.

David Serpa is an author, business owner and combat veteran running as an independent. The father of five says he is anti-war and is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Ken Calvert.

"I think that we need more people who understand violence in decision-making positions, because then we're going to feel less comfortable legislating it to others, and then more comfortable spending some of that $900 billion annual war budget in our communities," Serpa said.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Serpa about why he's running and the issues that matter most to him.

