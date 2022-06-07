Election Results in local & state races

Update 11:30 p.m.

We're learning more about some of our local races.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total vote, he will avoid a run-off election. In the past three updates Tuesday his percentage of the vote continues to increase.

Another candidate close to reelection is District Attorney Mike Hestrin. He has 52.55% of the vote.

In our congressional races, at this time it appears that Democrat Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will face off against Republican challenger Brian Hawkins for the new 25th Congressional District. Ruiz currently has 62% of the vote with Hawkins coming in second with 15% of the vote.

In the 41st Congressional District, it looks like Republican Congressman Ken Calvert will take on Democrat Will Rollins in November. It's a close race between the two, separated by less than 3,000 votes.

In the state assembly, it looks like former Palm Springs mayor Christy Holstege will be moving forward to the November election for the new 47th State Assembly District. Holstege has 53% of the vote with 30% of precincts reported. Her challenger in November looks like would be Republican Greg Wallis.

In the race new 36th State Assembly seat, Democratic incumbent Eduardo Garcia appears to be heading to the November ballot against Republican Ian Weeks.

As for our state races, Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to defeat a little-known Republican State Senator Brian Dahle.

Update 8:30 p.m.

The first batch of election results have been released.

In the race for Governor, Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead with 61% of the vote, up by almost one million votes from the runner up. The Associated Press has already called that he won a spot in the top two run off for Governor.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appeared to be heading for a second term tonight, jumping to a strong lead in early ballot returns. Early ballot returns, however, showed Bianco with nearly 56% of the

vote, with Lujan garnering 44%.

Original Report

It's election day across California! Today is the final day to cast your ballot in the June primary elections.

Hundreds of ballots are already being counted at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. In-person ballots will close at 8 p.m. We'll have continuing updates on results and more all evening.

We have several important local races that will be on the ballot for the June primaries. This will be the first election since the change in districts.

U.S. Representative, 25th District Brian E. Hawkins (R) James Francis Gibson (R) Raul Ruiz (D) Jonathan Reiss (R) Burt Thakur (R) Ceci Truman (R) Bryan M. Tyson (R)



U.S. Representative, 41st District Ken Calvert (R) Will Rollins (D) John Michael Lucio (R) Shrina Kurani (D) Anna Nevenic (D)



State Assembly, 47th District Gary Michaels (R) Christy Holstege (D) Jaime Swain (D) Greg Wallis (R)



State Assembly, 36th District Eduardo Garcia (D) Ian M. Weeks (R) Marlon G. Ware (D)



Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (Incumbent) Michael L. Lujan



Riverside County District Attorney Burke E. Strunsky Michael Hestrin (Incumbent) Lara Gressley



Governor's Race

Governor Gavin Newsom is up for reelection this year. The ballot will also feature the primary elections for Governor.

There are 26 candidates running for Governor, including Newsom.

