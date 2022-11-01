Meet the candidates: Palm Desert

A lot of change is on the horizon for the city of Palm Desert as voters prepare to elect two new city council members with a recently implemented Ranked Choice Voting system.

Five candidates are vying for the open seats ahead of the General Election on Nov. 8.

News Channel 3 spoke to the five candidates about some of the issues they care about most and new changes to the voting Palm Desert voting system.

The candidates for Palm Desert City Council:

Gregg Akkerman

Evan Trubee

Gregory Meinhardt

Jan Harnik

Carlos Garcia

What is one of the most pressing issues facing Palm Desert that you would like to address with your candidacy?:

Gregg Akkerman: “I'd like to make senior care more accessible by creating a city run website that brings together all of the resources that are available for caretakers, or the seniors that they're taking care of. I have a 91 year old mother and I'm very happy to be able to be her primary caregiver. But what I found is that there are wonderful resources out there, but there, you have to go find them. And they're very spread out in different places. So it'd be nice if the city could bring all those stakeholders together and create a single resource for people like myself and the seniors who need the better care.”

Gregory Meinhardt: "There's a lot of money right now. But it's gonna get tighter, and they're gonna make cuts and I just want to try to steer that ship away from the state that's gonna hurt people.”

On Ranked-Choice Voting:

Gregg Akkerman: “Ranked-choice voting seems to increase the quality of candidates who get elected but it's still a wild-card since we've never used it before. I'm suggesting voters rank at least two choices in case their first choice is eliminated. Previously, the top vote-receiving candidates would win even if the percentage of votes they received was quite low. In this election, each seat requires a minimum of just over 33% so a candidate can't win with only fringe support. They have to appeal to a wider set of interests and I think that's a good thing.”

Evan Trubee: “I do not like it and no residents that I have spoken with while campaigning like it. It has taken a simple system and made it unnecessarily complicated. It creates a system where a candidate can earn a seat with fewer first place votes than the next candidate.”

On Measure B:

Gregg Akkerman: “I support Measure B and moving Palm Desert to district voting. The current system of one large district and one small was created by an agreement between lawyers and never voted on by residents. I do not believe it was intended to be a long-term solution and is unfair to those living in district one, so the best plan to fix the mess is moving forward to multiple voting districts.”

Gregory Meinhardt: “Vote yes on Measure B; because, redistricting is going to happen, just a question of whether the city pays a law firm, who could care less about the merits of the case -they get paid anyway-a fortune to fight it unsuccessfully.”

