New Pride exhibit in Palm Springs showcases LGBTQ+ trailblazers

A new Pride exhibit is open in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Walk of the Stars is showcasing LGBTQ+ trailblazers...

On Wednesday, officials unveiled the "Out on the Walk" exhibit. It was produced in collaboration with the LGBTQ History Archives of the Desert-- and the Chamber of Commerce.

"Our Walk of Stars is such a popular tourist attraction, and for our residents too, it's a way to really recognize people that have given back to our community. And because we have such a large LGBTQ population, it's really nice to be able to acknowledge and recognize those individuals and their specific contributions to making Palm Springs a welcoming and inclusive place," said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner.

"It provides us a place to be acknowledged," said Al Johnson and Steve Manookian, Palm Springs residents. "It gives credence to who were are, what we are, and who we love."

The exhibit will be open to the public through November 12.