Living Healthy: HIV clinics brace for uncertainty as Congress weighs spending bill, medicaid cuts

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) As Congress finalizes a sweeping new federal spending bill, healthcare providers are sounding the alarm over what could be at stake for HIV prevention programs.

At the center of the concern: possible Medicaid cuts. Clinics that offer free or low-cost HIV services—like PrEP, Doxy-PEP, and same-day testing—say even minor funding changes could dramatically impact access.

“We bite our nails every day hoping that none of this happens,” said Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO and founder of PS Test in Palm Springs. “Once Medicaid cuts - if and when they happen - we’ll be extremely busy. There won’t be anywhere for people to go, except free clinics.”

So far, the Trump administration has not clarified whether HIV prevention will be protected in the final version of the budget. Advocates say they’re closely watching Capitol Hill this week as negotiations continue.

The funding debate comes as a new drug hits the market that could revolutionize HIV prevention. The injectable medication, lenacapavir, only requires two doses per year—offering what some doctors are calling a game-changing alternative to daily pills.

But the treatment comes at a steep cost: around $28,000 annually.

“Again, the political climate right now is to do away with preventive care,” Ritchie said. “And PrEP is preventive care. So I hope that this won’t happen, and that insurance companies will pay for lenacapavir. It would be a terrific option—but I think it’s a wait-and-see sort of game.”

For more information on Lenacapvir, click this link.

To see our previous reporting on Lenacapvir and PS Test, click this link.