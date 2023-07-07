Conserve Alert

IID carefully plans for times when electricity may be in short supply, and typically the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock. However, there are times when supply margins are tight, especially during the summer, when air conditioning drives up electricity demand. When that happens, IID has robust procedures for communicating with the public, and for taking action to protect grid reliability through its Conserve Alert notifications.

If you are visiting this page to learn about IID’s Conserve Alert notifications – the notifications that will alert energy customers of the need to voluntarily conserve energy – you’ve come to the right place.

What is a Conserve Alert notification?

An IID Conserve Alert is a call to consumers to voluntarily conserve energy when demand for power could outstrip supply.

These alerts generally occur during heatwaves when electrical demand is high.

IID can declare a Conserve Alert whenever there is expected stress on the system.

What triggers a Conserve Alert notification?

Loss of generating or transmission equipment

Peak electricity demand forecast

Hot temperatures, and especially persistent heatwaves

Types of notifications

The conservation notifications come in four stages:

Conserve Alert (Green) – Generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high.

– Generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high. Stage 1 (Yellow) – Energy Contingency Reserve shortfalls exist or are forecast to occur.

– Energy Contingency Reserve shortfalls exist or are forecast to occur. Stage 2 (Orange) – IID has taken mitigating actions and foresees or has implemented procedures up to but excluding interruption of firm load commitments.

– IID has taken mitigating actions and foresees or has implemented procedures up to but excluding interruption of firm load commitments. Stage 3 (Red) – IID is unable to meet contingency reserve or load requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress.

What should customers do when a Conserve Alert is issued?

IID encourages customers to take simple energy conservation steps to stay cool while helping take stress off the local electric grid, such as:

Avoiding the use of major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc., between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Using floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Turning off all unnecessary lights.

Blocking the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

Residential and non-residential customers are encouraged to visit the Summer Energy Savings Tips web page to learn more on how you can save energy and money.

How are customers notified?

The notifications will be broadcast over the district’s social media platforms, through news releases, banner announcement on the IID website, direct email updates to customers and interactive voice response messages.

Follow us on social media and continue to visit www.iid.com for the latest grid emergency information. Customers are urged to add an email to their account information by contacting IID customer service at 1-800-303-7756. Email notifications will be sent when the district initiates an energy emergency. Learn more by clicking here.