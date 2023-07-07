Save Energy At Home

The Energy Rewards Rebate Program offers customers incentives for the purchase and installation of a variety of energy- and money-saving household products. By targeting measures that generate the most energy savings in an average household, Energy Rewards delivers the most benefits to customers who participate—energy savings that help reduce electric bills combined with a rebate to help offset the cost of your investment. For program details, click here.

