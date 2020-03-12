College of the Desert spring sports season postponed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

The California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors has voted to postpone spring sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns. The suspension includes practices, competitions and nontraditional seasons. College of the Desert, along with all community college athletics programs in the state, is governed by the CCCAA.

The CCCAA sent an email to its constituents Thursday evening to break the news, in part reading:

"Due to concerns over COVID-19, today, March 12, 2020, the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted to postpone indefinitely, practices outside of regularly scheduled classes, and competition for all spring sports and those sports in their nontraditional seasons. The CCCAA Board understands the impact this will have on your student-athletes. The CCCAA will be working to minimize those impacts when it comes to student-athlete CCCAA eligibility, as well as at the four-year college level."

College of the Desert spring sports teams were practicing as recently as this afternoon.