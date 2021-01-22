American Express volunteers down from 50 to 9 this year

Sports

Many things are different about this year's American Express tournament, including the number of volunteers.

Head volunteer Rob Appel said normally there are 45 to 50 people to help with crowd control and player security. This year there are only 9.

Most volunteers at the event this year are veterans, with two rookies, Appel said.

