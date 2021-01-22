Skip to Content
American Express volunteers down from 50 to 9 this year

Many things are different about this year's American Express tournament, including the number of volunteers.

Head volunteer Rob Appel said normally there are 45 to 50 people to help with crowd control and player security. This year there are only 9.

Most volunteers at the event this year are veterans, with two rookies, Appel said.

Hear from a couple volunteers about their experience this year tonight in a LIVE report on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. Plus Sports Director Blake Arthur will have LIVE coverage of the second round of play.

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

