American Express: Three-way tie heading into Sunday’s final round

Sports

A new day and new names atop the leaderboard at the American Express.

World No. 22 Tony Finau, California-native Max Homa and Si Woo Kim are tied for first at -15 heading into Sunday's final round.

Finau is one of the best in the world, but he only has one win on his resume despite 41 Top 10 finishes.

Homa leads the field in birdies, which are important to win in La Quinta with how low the scores go.

Counting up the birdies. ✍@MaxHoma23 leads the field this week with 24 so far and leads by 1.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/mYByLLc5qD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 23, 2021

Thursday and Friday's leaders - Brandon Hagy and Sungjae Im - are tied for 20th after the third round.

Richy Werenski is right behind the pack at -14 after shooting a -7 (65) in the third round. The 29-year-old got his first win on Tour just over five months ago at the Barracuda Championship.

Eagle

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie



Richy @WerenskiR is making a run and shares the lead. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/uAtLjf7aSo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 23, 2021

Rain started to pick up toward the end of the round, but it's expected to clear by tomorrow's final round!