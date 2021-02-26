Local athletes compete again; high schools prepare for more sports to return

Sports

As we approach the one year mark from when local high school sports shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to appear.

This afternoon, La Quinta's cross country team will head to Xavier Prep High School for a meet. This will be the second competition locally and first for each of these two schools since March of 2020. The first was a cross country meet between Indio High School and Shadow Hills High School, which took place on February 12.

Prior to last Friday, cross country was the only fall sport allowed in the purple tier. The California Department of Public Health released new guidance for youth sports, which is allowing sports - like football and water polo - to begin their seasons once the county reaches 14 cases per 100,000 people.

As of this Tuesday, Riverside County is at 16.6 cases per 100,000. This is a big improvement (-12.2) from the previous week, where Riverside County had an adjusted case rate of 28.8 cases per 100,000. These numbers are updated every Tuesday. If the current trend stands, Riverside County should reach the threshold to allow all outdoor sports to begin next week.

https://twitter.com/CIFSS/status/1364318753589133312

This would also impact many spring sports, which run from March through June this year.

Golf, track and field, swimming and diving, and tennis are able to start in the purple tier, whether the county meets the 14 cases per 100,000 threshold or not. Sports like baseball, softball, and soccer can begin on schedule in March as long as the threshold is met.

Tune in tonight for coverage of the cross country meet, plus an update on all high school sports.