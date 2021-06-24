Local head golf pros go head-to-head in Desert Chapter PGA Summer Series

Sports

Thursday featured a little friendly competition with some bragging rights on the line for local head golf professionals.

Thirty-seven of them teed off against each other in what was the first of the Desert Chapter PGA Summer Series. This edition was hosted by The Lakes Country Club in Palm Desert.

The event was sponsored by TaylorMade, with a pretty big purse according to The Lakes head golf professional John McCarthy.

"This tournament is awesome! We're all just trying to go as low as possible and may the best man win," McCarthy said.

"It's great! It's a competition amongst all our golf professionals and we're all good friends, but it's also nice to win some, so… good competition," said Josh Gerber, tournament chair of the PGA Desert Chapter.

Alex Witt from Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage won with a score of 68. There was a five-way tie for second at -3.

That includes Andrew Kramer from Los Serranos Golf Club, who notably had a hole-in-one from 170 yards out.

The second edition of the Summer Series is set for July 5.