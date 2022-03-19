Skip to Content
Semifinal Saturday: Fritz punches ticket into Indian Wells final, awaiting Nadal/Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz is feeling himself in the desert.

Back in the semifinals for the second consecutive year, but this time powers himself into the men's final beating (7) Andrey Rublev.

Fritz must of remembered what that feeling was like losing in the semi's in October, and fueled his tank to get over the hump today. Served beautifully and both of his ground-strokes were flying off the strings.

Now we await who will face Fritz in the finals. Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz soon to take the court. The first time in Indian Wells history that two men from Spain meet in the semifinals.

Stay with the KESQ News Channel 3 sports team of Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

