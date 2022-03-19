Semifinal Saturday: Fritz punches ticket into Indian Wells final, awaiting Nadal/Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz is feeling himself in the desert.

Back in the semifinals for the second consecutive year, but this time powers himself into the men's final beating (7) Andrey Rublev.

Hometown Hero 🇺🇸@Taylor_Fritz97 reaches his first Masters 1000 final, defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/EsZYVuIqVP — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 19, 2022

Fritz must of remembered what that feeling was like losing in the semi's in October, and fueled his tank to get over the hump today. Served beautifully and both of his ground-strokes were flying off the strings.

Not in your wildest dreams could you have predicted that ending...



A crazy finish to Fritz vs Rublev at #IndianWells 🤪 pic.twitter.com/oCVdH4vFhl — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 19, 2022

Now we await who will face Fritz in the finals. Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz soon to take the court. The first time in Indian Wells history that two men from Spain meet in the semifinals.

