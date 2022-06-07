Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon

The Los Angeles Angels, mired in their longest losing streak since 2016, fired manager Joe Maddon today.

The team announced the move with a two-sentence statement posted on social media, saying Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third-base coach Phil Nevin was named interim manager.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

On Monday night, the team lost its 12th consecutive game, falling 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim. The Angeles have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, after starting the season with a strong 24-13 record.

The Angels are the fourth team since 1900 to be 10 or more games over .500 and have a losing streak to fall back to .500 or worse, joining 1991 Cincinnati Reds, 1978 Oakland A's and 1970 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistic service of Major League Baseball.

They enter Tuesday on a 12-game losing streak. According to @EliasSports, the longest losing streak by a team to make the playoffs is 11 (last done by 2017 Dodgers). pic.twitter.com/dz4qKR5oi8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2022

Maddon accumulated a 157-172 record in his three seasons with the team.