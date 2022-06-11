Palm Springs Power get back on track with a 14-8 win over Orange County Pirates

After losing two-straight, the Power bounce back with a 14-8 win over Orange County Pirates on Saturday night at Palm Springs stadium.

Power Up! ⚾️ 💥 Summer desert baseball & triple digit heat 😮‍💨@PSPowerBaseball VS. Orange County Pirates



The Power's offense got in rhythm early courtesy of local's Richie Amavizca and Josh Hernandez who both knocked in runs.

Carson Phillips commanded on the mound, striking out 11 Pirates for five shutout innings.

The Power move to a 4-2 record and are back in action on June 14th against the So Cal Halos at 7 pm.