Palm Springs Power get back on track with a 14-8 win over Orange County Pirates

After losing two-straight, the Power bounce back with a 14-8 win over Orange County Pirates on Saturday night at Palm Springs stadium.

The Power's offense got in rhythm early courtesy of local's Richie Amavizca and Josh Hernandez who both knocked in runs.

Carson Phillips commanded on the mound, striking out 11 Pirates for five shutout innings.

The Power move to a 4-2 record and are back in action on June 14th against the So Cal Halos at 7 pm.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

