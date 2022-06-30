Cub Swanson inducted into UFC Hall of Fame, gives inspiring speech

On Thursday at International Fight Week, the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony took place and local legend Cub Swanson was one of the inductees.

"The next thing I'm most proud about is never giving up. Because I have been knocked down many times, I have lost a couple of battles," said Swanson. "But I never thought I would lose the war, and here I am."

Swanson, a Coachella Valley native, has a 28-12 MMA record and has the third most wins in UFC Featherweight history (13).

One of the most legendary fights in UFC history takes its place in the UFC Hall of Fame 🏆



The 2022 Hall of Fame class also featured former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.