today at 9:26 PM
Published 9:20 PM

Cub Swanson inducted into UFC Hall of Fame, gives inspiring speech

UFC

On Thursday at International Fight Week, the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony took place and local legend Cub Swanson was one of the inductees.

"The next thing I'm most proud about is never giving up. Because I have been knocked down many times, I have lost a couple of battles," said Swanson. "But I never thought I would lose the war, and here I am."

Swanson, a Coachella Valley native, has a 28-12 MMA record and has the third most wins in UFC Featherweight history (13).

The 2022 Hall of Fame class also featured former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert's News Leader in January 2022

