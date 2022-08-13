High school football team preview: Yucca Valley

We round out our team previews with the high desert this weekend. Yucca Valley went 3-4 in league last season, with two of their losses coming by five points or less.

The Trojan family has been dialed in this summer on making a statement to the rest of the desert.

"We want to win it all this year," said Landon Stitt. "We are trying to rebuild the program. Last year we were a young team we only had two returning seniors. We are trying to rebuild the program and make it the best it can be.

"I think we are going to match-up good. I think there is some good competition out there and I can't wait to test it out," said Javin Hudson.

"I want to be a great leader and I want to show my teammates how it is to play football and how it is to be disciplined and be passionate about this sport," said Austin Dickens.

"Personal goals for the team is to come back stronger. We are still rebuilding our program," said Stephon Rogers. "And to win the Bell back."

"We are really adaptable. We can get use to anything, running team, passing team. We can get past anything," said Stitt.

"I just want to see our team grow and us do great," said Rogers.

"To be successful for this team is just wins," said Hudson. "That's all that matters is wins."

"We want to have a positive record, obviously, but I want to beat 29 this year," said Stitt. "We want to make it to CIF, but winning the Bell back is the most important thing in my opinion."

Yucca Valley will open up its season on Friday, August 26th at home against Lancaster.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.