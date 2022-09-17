Skip to Content
COD rallies late, not enough in 25-14 loss to Citrus

In an effort of a statement season, College of the Desert falls to Citrus College 25-14 on Saturday night.

COD (2-1) was down 12-0 at the half and powered back with 14 unanswered points. But it was Citrus that made a few more plays and hand the Road Runners their first loss of the season.

Cesar Vela went 14-33 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Runners will look to respond next week on the road at Glendale.

