Road Runners picking up speed, win 4th-straight

College of the Desert is gelling at the right time.

COD (6-1) picks up its sixth win of the season in a 35-12 route over Compton on Saturday night at Boone Field.

VIDEO! Interview with @CollegeOfDesert #Football sophomore running back Arieon Capler, from Palm Springs H.S., talking about his 88 yards and 2 TD's as COD grabbed their best start since 2007 on Homecoming Night, knocking off the Compton Tartars (3-3; 0-1), 35-12. pic.twitter.com/iuDOKGyOst — Desert Athletics (@COD_Athletics) October 23, 2022

Sophomore Kevin Johnson was the X-factor as he hauled in two 50+ yard touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Road Runners have won four-straight and will face its toughest test next week at Mt. San Jacinto.