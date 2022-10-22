Skip to Content
October 22, 2022 11:39 PM
Road Runners picking up speed, win 4th-straight

College of the Desert is gelling at the right time.

COD (6-1) picks up its sixth win of the season in a 35-12 route over Compton on Saturday night at Boone Field.

Sophomore Kevin Johnson was the X-factor as he hauled in two 50+ yard touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Road Runners have won four-straight and will face its toughest test next week at Mt. San Jacinto.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

