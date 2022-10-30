Firebirds pick up 4th win, 5-3, over Calgary

After losing on Friday, Coachella Valley earned their 4th win of the season with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday in Seattle.

FIREBIRDS WIN!!!🔥🔥🔥 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 30, 2022

The Firebirds (4-2-0-0) scored four consecutive goals to take a 4-1lead with five minutes, 49 seconds to play, allowed two goals after Calgary had pulled its goaltender for a sixth attacker, then ended the Wranglers' comeback hopes on Jesper Froden's empty-net goal with 1:05 left.

Booth (2-0-0-0) stopped the first 19 shots he faced before Matthew Phillips put a shot from the slot past him 10:16 into the second period for the game's first goal.

JIMMY SCHULDT SHOOTS AND SCORES. we're in the lead 3-1 pic.twitter.com/LxSgq15yLg — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 30, 2022

The Firebirds tied the score on Ville Petman's power-play goal 13:27 into the second period, their lone score on four power-play opportunities.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV – Callum Booth (38 saves)

2.) CV – Andrew Poturalski (1G, 1A)

1.) CV – Max McCormick (3A)

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley travels to Abbotsford to face the Canucks for a pair of games on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.