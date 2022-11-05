Skip to Content
COD breezes by Grossmont on Sophomore Day, 48-7

How about them Roadrunners.

College of the Desert won its 7th game of the season with a dominant, 48-7, win against Grossmont on Saturday afternoon.

Up 28-0 at the half, COD allowed its fewest points this season. Quarterback Cesar Vela accounted for four touchdowns and threw for 255 yards.

COD also honored all of their sophomore's during half-time.

The Roadrunners will conclude its regular season next week at Victory Valley. COD looking for their first Bowl game appearance since 2016.

