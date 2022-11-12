Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds sweep Tucson Roadrunners, improve to 7-3

In their first overtime game in franchise history, Andrew Poturalski scored the game-winning goal to lift the Firebirds over the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Saturday night in Arizona.

Down two goals to start the game, Coachella Valley showed their resilience by storming back behind goals from Jesper Froden and Max McCormick.

Joey Daccord made 33 saves on 36 shots in the Firebirds victory, moving the team to 7-3 on the season. The team went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV – Joey Daccord (36 saves)

2.) CV – John Hayden (1G, 2A)

1.) CV – Andrew Poturalski (1G, 1A)

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley heads to Colorado for a pair of games against the Eagles on Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6:05pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT. 

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

