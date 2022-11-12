Coachella Valley Firebirds sweep Tucson Roadrunners, improve to 7-3

In their first overtime game in franchise history, Andrew Poturalski scored the game-winning goal to lift the Firebirds over the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Saturday night in Arizona.

POTURALSKI WITH THE FIRST OVERTIME GOAL IN FRANCHISE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/lbr4vFQFpD — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 13, 2022

Down two goals to start the game, Coachella Valley showed their resilience by storming back behind goals from Jesper Froden and Max McCormick.

🔥CAP MAX🔥 now 3-2 Tucson has the lead with 4:30 left in the first period pic.twitter.com/LSdnEWkhzm — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 13, 2022

Joey Daccord made 33 saves on 36 shots in the Firebirds victory, moving the team to 7-3 on the season. The team went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV – Joey Daccord (36 saves)

2.) CV – John Hayden (1G, 2A)

1.) CV – Andrew Poturalski (1G, 1A)

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley heads to Colorado for a pair of games against the Eagles on Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6:05pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.