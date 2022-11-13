Skip to Content
November 13, 2022 8:16 PM
IWTG: Gold medal Sunday at USA Pickleball Championships

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden was the home for the USA Pickleball National Championships this week. On Sunday, five gold medal matches were played in front of thousands of fans.

The tennis garden was packed with fans enjoying the weather, food, beverages, and world-class pickleball.

15-year-old phenom Anna Leigh Waters won all three of her gold medal matches. Waters was victorious in women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Bailey Arredondo

