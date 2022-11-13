IWTG: Gold medal Sunday at USA Pickleball Championships
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden was the home for the USA Pickleball National Championships this week. On Sunday, five gold medal matches were played in front of thousands of fans.
Incredible atmosphere here at @USAPickleball Women’s Doubles Gold Medal match 🌴 Coverage tonight on @KESQ! @IndianWellsCA @AnnaLeighWaters @teamWatersPb @digitaldore @MelZhang10 pic.twitter.com/yhEdm8C0wc— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) November 13, 2022
The big day is finally here! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇Get ready for Championship Sunday, a day of pickleball you won’t want to miss. #pickleballnationals— USA Pickleball (@USAPickleball) November 13, 2022
The tennis garden was packed with fans enjoying the weather, food, beverages, and world-class pickleball.
15-year-old phenom Anna Leigh Waters won all three of her gold medal matches. Waters was victorious in women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.
Introducing your 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championship gold medalists! 🥇Congratulations to all of our winners and a special congratulations to Anna Leigh Waters on winning the triple crown!! 👑 #pickleballnationals— USA Pickleball (@USAPickleball) November 14, 2022
Introducing your 2022 Men’s Singles national champion — Ben Johns! 🥇 Congratulations!! #pickleballnationals PC: YeungPhotography pic.twitter.com/NqFcCImqnz— USA Pickleball (@USAPickleball) November 13, 2022
What an incredible five-game match 🤯 Congratulations to Anna Leigh Waters and Catherine Parenteau — your Women’s Doubles Gold Medalists! 🥇🥇 #pickleballnationals— USA Pickleball (@USAPickleball) November 13, 2022
Ben and Collin Johns are your new Men’s Doubles national champions! 🥇🥇 Congrats to the Johns brothers! #pickleballnationals— USA Pickleball (@USAPickleball) November 14, 2022
