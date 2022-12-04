Firebirds sweep Silver Knights in first ever shootout, win 4th-straight game

The Coachella Valley Firebirds pick up their 11th win of the season in a 3-2 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night.

POTURALSKI WITH THE WINNING SHOOTOUT GOAL pic.twitter.com/pSjV0Stgvn — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 4, 2022

After overtime concluded, the Firebirds entered their first shootout of the season. Tye Kartye, Shane Wright, and Andrew Poturalski all scored goals in the shootout while Christopher Gibson made a save on Sakari Manninen to set up Poturalski’s winning goal.

WE TAKE THE LEAD 2-1 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bWNiKA8DRK — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 4, 2022

The Firebirds currently sit in third position in the the Pacific division, full standings can be found here.

Up next, Coachella Valley heads to San Jose for a matchup against the Barracuda on Friday, December 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.