Kershaw signs 1-year, $20M deal to Return to the Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw will be back on the mound for the Dodgers next year, with the team announcing today it has signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a one-year contract worth $20 million.
22's here to stay. Welcome back, @ClaytonKersh22! pic.twitter.com/FGaKuBO15b— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 5, 2022
Kershaw, 34, had a 12-3 record during the 2022 season. He's a nine-time all-star and won National League MVP honors in 2014.
He's the team's all-time strikeout leader, currently at 2,807.
In a brief video posted by the team on social media, Kershaw said,
"I'm excited to be a Dodger again. Can't wait to get back out there. See you guys soon and have a Merry Christmas."
A special message from Clayton. pic.twitter.com/CrIZTmATko— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 5, 2022