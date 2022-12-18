Skip to Content
DEL dominates DVL in first ever “Desert Elite Showcase” 49-0

The Desert Empire League showed up and showed out in the inaugural Desert Elite All-Star game in defeating the Desert Valley League, 49-0, on Saturday night at Shadow Hills high school.

The game featured the very best players from each respective league and the DEL was coached by long-time Palm Desert coach Pat Blackburn, while the DVL was led by Indio head coach Daniel Hayes.

This game was created from desert resident Robert Acosta and plans to be held every year in December to give the senior athletes one more game of exposure.

