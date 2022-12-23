Skip to Content
Tis’ the season: Firebirds host teddy bear toss & ugly christmas sweater night

The Firebirds return home to battle the Henderson Silver Knights at Acrisure arena for a 7pm puck drop. Those attending are encouraged to wear an ugly christmas sweater and to bring a stuffed animal.

After the first Firebird goal is scored everyone inside Acrisure will toss their stuffed animal onto the ice. The Firebirds will collect them and donate to Toys 4 Tots and to local police and fire departments in the Coachella Valley.

