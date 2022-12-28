Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep girls featured in Desert Holiday Classic basketball tournament

Nearly a hundred basketball teams flooded the Coachella Valley this week for the annual Desert Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

You can find the tournament details and schedule HERE.

A handful of our local teams are in the field and Xavier Prep girls beat Indio, 72-8, on Tuesday night.

Rancho Mirage was tied with Templeton, 60-60, with a minute to go on Wednesday. But the Eagles rallied late and beat the Rattlers 64-60.

"We made some shots that kept us going, it was really fun when we took the lead and everybody was into it," said head coach Rob Hanmer. "60 to 60 with a minute to go, you hope you finish. But unfortunately today that didn't happen."