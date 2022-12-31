Skip to Content
Firebirds finish 2022 sweeping Barracuda, win 20th game of inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds close out the year with a series sweep over the San Jose Barracuda for their 20th win of the season.

Coachella Valley beat San Jose 4-1 on Saturday night and shut-out the Barracuda's the night before, 4-0.

In their inaugural season the Firebirds have won 20 of their first 29 games, standing in first place in the Western Conference.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs
