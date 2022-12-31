Firebirds finish 2022 sweeping Barracuda, win 20th game of inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds close out the year with a series sweep over the San Jose Barracuda for their 20th win of the season.

Ending the year with a win kind of feeling 🔥 #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/bBKTfOFWQ5 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 1, 2023

Coachella Valley beat San Jose 4-1 on Saturday night and shut-out the Barracuda's the night before, 4-0.

a look back on this year 🔥 so many firsts and so much history made. let’s keep it up in 2023 #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/aeowldknsD — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 1, 2023

In their inaugural season the Firebirds have won 20 of their first 29 games, standing in first place in the Western Conference.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule