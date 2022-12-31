Firebirds finish 2022 sweeping Barracuda, win 20th game of inaugural season
The Coachella Valley Firebirds close out the year with a series sweep over the San Jose Barracuda for their 20th win of the season.
Ending the year with a win kind of feeling 🔥 #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/bBKTfOFWQ5— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 1, 2023
Coachella Valley beat San Jose 4-1 on Saturday night and shut-out the Barracuda's the night before, 4-0.
a look back on this year 🔥 so many firsts and so much history made. let’s keep it up in 2023 #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/aeowldknsD— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 1, 2023
In their inaugural season the Firebirds have won 20 of their first 29 games, standing in first place in the Western Conference.
Gibby = shutout ❌ #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/WWqHoMWQdT— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 31, 2022
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs