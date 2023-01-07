Firebirds win 7th-straight, third shutout of season, 4-0 over Barracuda

In just over 30 games, the Coachella Valley Firebirds sit in first place in the Western Conference after beating the San Jose Barracuda, 4-0, on Saturday night.

Coachella Valley has now won 7-straight games and improve to a 5-1 record at Acrisure Arena.

Joey Daccord stopped all 39 shots he faced in the victory and the Firebirds put 31 shots on Barracuda netminder Eetu Makiniemi. Coachella Valley went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and finished 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds wrap up the Pride Weekend with an afternoon tilt against the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena Sunday, January 8th. Puck drop is set for 3pm.