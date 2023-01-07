Firebirds win 7th-straight, third shutout of season, 4-0 over Barracuda
In just over 30 games, the Coachella Valley Firebirds sit in first place in the Western Conference after beating the San Jose Barracuda, 4-0, on Saturday night.
Coachella Valley has now won 7-straight games and improve to a 5-1 record at Acrisure Arena.
Joey Daccord stopped all 39 shots he faced in the victory and the Firebirds put 31 shots on Barracuda netminder Eetu Makiniemi. Coachella Valley went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and finished 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Firebirds wrap up the Pride Weekend with an afternoon tilt against the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena Sunday, January 8th. Puck drop is set for 3pm.