January 26, 2023 9:02 PM
Published 6:32 PM

PGA Tour Champions players Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els commit to inaugural Galleri Classic

Galleri Classic

The Galleri Classic is in late March but some of golf's biggest names have committed to compete at Mission Hills Country Club.

Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, and Steve Stricker announced on Thursday their devotion to the inaugural Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage.

“The Galleri Classic is thrilled to welcome Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker to help us establish a new, special desert golf tradition,” said tournament director Michelle DeLancy. “This foursome is proof positive of our commitment to bringing many of golf’s icons, fan favorites and the strongest field possible to a community that is perfectly matched for the PGA TOUR Champions.”

Tournament Info

The Galleri Classic’s ticket offerings, which can only be secured online at the event’s official website, www.thegallericlassic.com, include:

  • Single-day Grounds tickets (good any one day grounds-only admission for Pro-Am rounds March 22-23, or tournament competition rounds March 24-26) – $30
  • Weekly Grounds tickets (grounds-only admission good only for competition rounds March 24-26) – $65
  • Single-day Clubhouse tickets (good any one day during competition rounds March 24-26, and providing access to Mission Hills CC’s air-conditioned clubhouse as well as upgraded dining and beverage options for purchase at the Champions Café inside the clubhouse -- $75
  • Weekly Clubhouse tickets (good only for all competition rounds March 24-26) – $150

Limited spots remain toward The Galleri Classic’s official tournament Pro-Am, played March 22-23 (Wednesday and Thursday of tournament week). More information can be found by visiting www.thegallericlassic.com.

Each Pro-Am participant is paired for a round of golf with a PGA TOUR Champions pro on either March 22 or March 23, and receives a Pro-Am package that includes an invitation to The Galleri Classic’s pairings party on March 21, a valet parking pass, breakfast, lunch and on-course refreshments on one Pro-Am play day (March 22 or March 23), a premium gift package, and a grounds badge providing tournament week access.

The Galleri Classic continues to seek volunteers to sign up for the inaugural event. Prospective volunteers can find more information, and complete and submit a registration form, at www.thegallericlassic.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for coverage leading up and during the tournament.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

