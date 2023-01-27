Skip to Content
Palm Desert’s Shane McComb leaving desert, takes HC job in Alabama

After seven seasons guiding Aztec football, Shane McComb is leaving the Coachella Valley and will be the next head coach at Oak Mountain high school in Birmingham, Alabama.

Palm Desert has won six-straight league titles under McComb, including a 23-game league win streak.

The Aztecs transitioned from desert football coaching powerhouse Pat Blackburn to McComb, and now will begin its search for the next era of Palm Desert football.

