Palm Desert’s Shane McComb leaving desert, takes HC job in Alabama
After seven seasons guiding Aztec football, Shane McComb is leaving the Coachella Valley and will be the next head coach at Oak Mountain high school in Birmingham, Alabama.
Looks like @mccomb_shane is leaving @PdhsFootball. Thanks to coach for always being good to us. Best of luck in Alabama!— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 27, 2023
Wonder who’s taking over…🤔@KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @PDHS_Athletics @pdhsalumni @pdhsofficial https://t.co/iKuzCjEBqJ
Palm Desert has won six-straight league titles under McComb, including a 23-game league win streak.
The Aztecs transitioned from desert football coaching powerhouse Pat Blackburn to McComb, and now will begin its search for the next era of Palm Desert football.