California Winter League in full swing at Palm Springs stadium

"With over 850 players signing professional contracts out of the California Winter League over the last 13 years, I get excited when a new player gets to achieve a dream to become a professional," said CWL President Andrew Starke. "For me its selfish that I am happy when they are happy."

If you like your baseball, seven days a week a multitude of games are played at Palm Springs stadium ranging between 9 teams of free agent ball players.

Here's a recap of today's CWL action: https://t.co/8PSt0AoxdF — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦 (@CalWinterLeague) February 4, 2023

The Grizzly defeat the Power 5-0! Here are the rest of today's scores on Day 7. Be sure to come by the ballpark tomorrow for Out of Towner's Day, all non-Coachella Valley U.S. residents get into the games for just $5 with ID!#californiawinterleague pic.twitter.com/JGv1RGfBbg — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦 (@CalWinterLeague) February 1, 2023

"It's a great opportunity and great exposure to get out here in front of pro scouts and a lot of independent ball coaches," said Palm Desert/COD baseball alum Izayah Alvarez.

There are also promotional days each day, such as "Family Day" on Sunday's where kids 12 and under get free admission. You can find the full schedule and promotional days list HERE.

"Going to a one-day tryout for 4 hours can't always show your best ability. But coming out for four weeks here in front of fans, in front of managers and scouts, that will give you the opportunity to show where you are good enough to be a professional or not," said Starke.

"Its a great opportunity to get some at bats and hopefully get a pro contract," said Alvarez.