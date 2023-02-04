Skip to Content
Firebirds win back-to-back over San Diego on ‘Pink in the Rink’ night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds cruise by the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, on Saturday night inside Acrisure Arena for their 30th win of the season.

The Firbirds also displayed their pink jerseys for 'Pink in the Rink' themed night to honor Cancer Awareness.

"We got to tour all the hospital facilities here and meet some doctors, nurses, staff, and a couple patients," said McCormick. "So I think being able to see that and meet them just gave us a little bit of extra motivation tonight and we are happy to be apart of it and help raise as much funds as we can for the community here."

"I think every year its a huge thing and I have a couple of family members that struggle through that so its always a special night for me," said Gibson.

Fans at Acrisure Arena hold funny signs before game

The victory moves Coachella Valley to 30-7-3-1 on the season. The Firebirds’ powerplay went 2-for-8 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.

NEXT GAME: Following the All-Star break, the Firebirds visit the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 10. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. 

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

