Firebirds win back-to-back over San Diego on ‘Pink in the Rink’ night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds cruise by the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, on Saturday night inside Acrisure Arena for their 30th win of the season.

The Firbirds also displayed their pink jerseys for 'Pink in the Rink' themed night to honor Cancer Awareness.

After their 30th win of the season, Max McCormick and Christopher Gibson shared their thoughts on Pink in the Rink night at @AcrisureArena ⬇️🏒 @KESQ



The @Firebirds visited @EisenhowerHeal in @RelxRnchoMirage earlier this week 🏥 #OneValley pic.twitter.com/9SI9rwGkt3 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 5, 2023

"We got to tour all the hospital facilities here and meet some doctors, nurses, staff, and a couple patients," said McCormick. "So I think being able to see that and meet them just gave us a little bit of extra motivation tonight and we are happy to be apart of it and help raise as much funds as we can for the community here."

who do you pink for?💗 #CVFirebirds first annual Pink in the Rink is tonight! See you at 5pm🔥 #LetsFlyy pic.twitter.com/74rRlUVqsN — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 4, 2023

"I think every year its a huge thing and I have a couple of family members that struggle through that so its always a special night for me," said Gibson.

the details 👌



Bid on your jersey now: https://t.co/3RC5Xa6WtG pic.twitter.com/jMzgiGb7lj — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) February 4, 2023

Fans at Acrisure Arena hold funny signs before game

The victory moves Coachella Valley to 30-7-3-1 on the season. The Firebirds’ powerplay went 2-for-8 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Following the All-Star break, the Firebirds visit the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 10. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.