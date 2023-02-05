CIF-SS playoff brackets revealed for basketball, soccer, water polo

Playoff time is here for boys and girls basketball and soccer, plus girls water polo in the CIF Southern Section brackets.

CIF ➡️ @CIFSS Winter sports Playoff match-ups ⬇️🏀⚽️🤽🏼‍♀️



Listed all our local teams across the 3 sports. The quest for a 💍starts this week! Breaking it all down tonight on @KESQ! @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/cL28gxNOEA — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 5, 2023

The following teams clinched a post season berth. You can find the full CIF brackets HERE.

Boys Basketball

Palm Springs

Shadow Hills

Palm Desert

Indio

29 Palms

Yucca Valley

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Christian Academy

Girls Basketball

Xavier Prep

La Quinta

Shadow Hills

Desert Christian Academy

29 Palms

Yucca Valley

Coachella Valley

Boys Soccer

Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage

La Quinta

Palm Desert

Cathedral City

Indio

Shadow Hills

Girls Soccer

Palm Springs

Palm Desert

Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage

Xavier Prep

Desert Hot Springs

Girls Water Polo

Xavier Prep

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Indio

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of winter sports playoffs.