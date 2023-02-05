Skip to Content
CIF-SS playoff brackets revealed for basketball, soccer, water polo

Playoff time is here for boys and girls basketball and soccer, plus girls water polo in the CIF Southern Section brackets.

The following teams clinched a post season berth. You can find the full CIF brackets HERE.

Boys Basketball

  • Palm Springs
  • Shadow Hills
  • Palm Desert
  • Indio
  • 29 Palms
  • Yucca Valley
  • Desert Hot Springs
  • Desert Christian Academy

Girls Basketball

  • Xavier Prep
  • La Quinta
  • Shadow Hills
  • Desert Christian Academy
  • 29 Palms
  • Yucca Valley
  • Coachella Valley

Boys Soccer

  • Coachella Valley
  • Desert Mirage
  • La Quinta
  • Palm Desert
  • Cathedral City
  • Indio
  • Shadow Hills

Girls Soccer

  • Palm Springs
  • Palm Desert
  • Coachella Valley
  • Desert Mirage
  • Xavier Prep
  • Desert Hot Springs

Girls Water Polo

  • Xavier Prep
  • Palm Desert
  • Palm Springs
  • Indio

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of winter sports playoffs.

