CIF-SS playoff brackets revealed for basketball, soccer, water polo
Playoff time is here for boys and girls basketball and soccer, plus girls water polo in the CIF Southern Section brackets.
CIF ➡️ @CIFSS Winter sports Playoff match-ups ⬇️🏀⚽️🤽🏼♀️— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 5, 2023
Listed all our local teams across the 3 sports. The quest for a 💍starts this week! Breaking it all down tonight on @KESQ! @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/cL28gxNOEA
The following teams clinched a post season berth. You can find the full CIF brackets HERE.
Boys Basketball
- Palm Springs
- Shadow Hills
- Palm Desert
- Indio
- 29 Palms
- Yucca Valley
- Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Christian Academy
Girls Basketball
- Xavier Prep
- La Quinta
- Shadow Hills
- Desert Christian Academy
- 29 Palms
- Yucca Valley
- Coachella Valley
Boys Soccer
- Coachella Valley
- Desert Mirage
- La Quinta
- Palm Desert
- Cathedral City
- Indio
- Shadow Hills
Girls Soccer
- Palm Springs
- Palm Desert
- Coachella Valley
- Desert Mirage
- Xavier Prep
- Desert Hot Springs
Girls Water Polo
- Xavier Prep
- Palm Desert
- Palm Springs
- Indio
Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of winter sports playoffs.