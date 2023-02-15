Skip to Content
‘The Prestige’ college golf tournament hosts free junior clinic on Sunday

Next week 24 collegiate teams will be teeing it up at the Norman Course at PGA West for the annual Prestige golf tournament.

On Sunday ahead of play, The Prestige will host a free junior clinic. Details are below.

Scan-2023-Prestige-Junior-Clinic-First-Tee-VersionDownload

The Prestige is second in duration as the longest major golf tournament in the Coachella Valley and as a non-profit tournament, the tournament brings together the SCGA, First Tee and also Guide Dogs of the Desert.

Tournament play will start on Monday and conclude on Wednesday. Admission is free.

Stay with News Channel 3 for tournament coverage throughout the week.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert's News Leader in January 2022

