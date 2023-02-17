Skip to Content
CIF-SS wrestling masters meet held at Palm Springs for first time, Aztecs dominate

Nearly 1,000 high school wrestlers are here in the Coachella Valley this weekend to punch their ticket to State in Bakersfield.

We had a handful of athletes represent the 760, including one of the best wrestling programs in the country Palm Desert.

The Aztecs placed second overall as a team behind St. John Bosco.

FloWrestling has senior Aztec Beau Mantanona ranked No. 1 in his weight class in the country.

Beau, Brock Mananona, Erik McCown and Daniel Herrera all won their respective weight divisions at Masters.

You can find the full results of the Masters Meet HERE.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

