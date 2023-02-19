‘The Prestige’ hosts free junior clinic ahead of tournament Monday

The 23rd annual Prestige collegiate golf tournament is back next week at the Norman course at PGA West. On Sunday the tournament hosted a free junior clinic hosted by Stanford Head Coach Conrad Ray and Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg.

Defending Prestige champion Ludvig Aberg @TexasTechMGolf, current No. 1 @PGATOURU, and @StanfordMGolf Head Coach Conrad Ray leading instruction at @PGAWESTGOLF Norman Course ahead of the tournament starting tomorrow⛳️ @KESQ pic.twitter.com/LO5CWFXDL1 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 19, 2023

Aberg is the defending champion and the #3 ranked Amateur golfer in the world.

Tournament play starts on Monday and finishes on Wednesday. A 54 hole event featuring 24 teams.

