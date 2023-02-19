Skip to Content
‘The Prestige’ hosts free junior clinic ahead of tournament Monday

The 23rd annual Prestige collegiate golf tournament is back next week at the Norman course at PGA West. On Sunday the tournament hosted a free junior clinic hosted by Stanford Head Coach Conrad Ray and Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg.

Aberg is the defending champion and the #3 ranked Amateur golfer in the world.

Tournament play starts on Monday and finishes on Wednesday. A 54 hole event featuring 24 teams.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

