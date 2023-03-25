David Toms holds lead at Galleri Classic, five players within two strokes

After a striking round of 65 on Friday, David Toms stays afloat at the inaugural Galleri Classic at 9-under par at Mission Hills Country Club.

LEADERBOARD

David Toms still leads @GalleriClassic (-9) at Mission Hills CC. Kevin Sutherland right behind at (-8) ⛳️ Hear and watch both tonight on @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/DMVkgu1QWH — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 25, 2023

Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate, and Steven Alker among the few in striking distance at 7-under par.

Making moves 👊@stevestricker drained this eagle putt on 18 and is now 2 off the lead @GalleriClassic. pic.twitter.com/X4dBmR6qij — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 25, 2023

Rocco Mediate putting for birdie

FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Things to Know

First-round leader David Toms maintains a one-stroke lead entering the final round, as he seeks his second win in three starts.

maintains a one-stroke lead entering the final round, as he seeks his second win in three starts. Kevin Sutherland sits in solo second, while Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker highlight the quartet sitting two strokes behind Toms.

sits in solo second, while Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner highlight the quartet sitting two strokes behind Toms. Open qualifier Harry Rudolph (T3) and Paul Goydos (T7) matched the low round of the day (67).

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.