Skip to Content
Sports
By
Updated
today at 7:16 PM
Published 6:33 PM

David Toms holds lead at Galleri Classic, five players within two strokes

After a striking round of 65 on Friday, David Toms stays afloat at the inaugural Galleri Classic at 9-under par at Mission Hills Country Club.

LEADERBOARD

Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate, and Steven Alker among the few in striking distance at 7-under par.

Rocco Mediate putting for birdie

FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Things to Know

  • First-round leader David Toms maintains a one-stroke lead entering the final round, as he seeks his second win in three starts.
  • Kevin Sutherland sits in solo second, while Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker highlight the quartet sitting two strokes behind Toms.
  • Open qualifier Harry Rudolph (T3) and Paul Goydos (T7) matched the low round of the day (67).

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content