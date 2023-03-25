David Toms holds lead at Galleri Classic, five players within two strokes
After a striking round of 65 on Friday, David Toms stays afloat at the inaugural Galleri Classic at 9-under par at Mission Hills Country Club.
David Toms still leads @GalleriClassic (-9) at Mission Hills CC. Kevin Sutherland right behind at (-8) ⛳️ Hear and watch both tonight on @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/DMVkgu1QWH— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 25, 2023
Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate, and Steven Alker among the few in striking distance at 7-under par.
Making moves 👊@stevestricker drained this eagle putt on 18 and is now 2 off the lead @GalleriClassic. pic.twitter.com/X4dBmR6qij— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 25, 2023
Things to Know
- First-round leader David Toms maintains a one-stroke lead entering the final round, as he seeks his second win in three starts.
- Kevin Sutherland sits in solo second, while Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker highlight the quartet sitting two strokes behind Toms.
- Open qualifier Harry Rudolph (T3) and Paul Goydos (T7) matched the low round of the day (67).
