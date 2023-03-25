Skip to Content
today at 11:09 PM
Published 10:33 PM

Firebirds snap three-game skid, roll Silver Knights 7-3

Following a rough three game losing road trip, Coachella Valley was back on home ice and back in the win column.

The Firebirds steamrolled the Henderson Silver Knights, 7-3, behind four third period goals at Acrisure Arena.

The floodgates were opened in the third period as Coachella Valley netted four goals to pull away from Henderson. The first goal of the frame belonged to Kole Lind, who made a nifty move around Patera to cash in for his 27th of the season at 1:48.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds gear up for a battle with the Bakersfield Condors this Wednesday, March 29th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

