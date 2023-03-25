Firebirds snap three-game skid, roll Silver Knights 7-3

Following a rough three game losing road trip, Coachella Valley was back on home ice and back in the win column.

The Firebirds steamrolled the Henderson Silver Knights, 7-3, behind four third period goals at Acrisure Arena.

The floodgates were opened in the third period as Coachella Valley netted four goals to pull away from Henderson. The first goal of the frame belonged to Kole Lind, who made a nifty move around Patera to cash in for his 27th of the season at 1:48.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds gear up for a battle with the Bakersfield Condors this Wednesday, March 29th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.