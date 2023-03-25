“Infuse the club with energy”, Volunteers essential in Galleri Classic debut

It is an understatement to say it takes a village to put on a PGA Tour event. This week at Mission Hills for the inaugural Galleri Classic, volunteers are the heart beat in keeping the tournament in rhythm.

What doesn't @Tarp1969 do?



Really great piece on @GalleriClassic volunteers shot by @KESQ Chris Tarpening. No professional golf tournament survives without the hard work of the volunteers! 🌴⛳️🎥 @ChampionsTour



Full story: https://t.co/46jwX2DhYR pic.twitter.com/EThcElWSsb — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 26, 2023

News Channel Three's photographer Chris Tarpening highlights the men and women volunteering in their Champions Tour debut.

"We couldn’t do it without the volunteers," said Mission Hills starter and players assistant Cherry Sublett. "You see everyone out here with the white shirts on are volunteers. The staff does what they can, but the volunteers takes up all the slack."