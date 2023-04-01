55th Easter Bowl crowns top junior tennis players on Championship Saturday

Every junior tennis player circles the Easter Bowl on their calendar. On Saturday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Valerie Glozman and Cassius Chinlund won the 18u singles title.

Chinlund outlasted UCLA freshman Emon van Loben Sels in three sets to pick up his biggest win of his young career.

"I've grown up coming to this tournament every year and just seeing these guys battle it out," said Chinlund. "And then to play on a stadium court in the finals and win it, its always been my dream."

Glozman, one of the brightest junior stars, won the 16u singles title last year.

