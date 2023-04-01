Kole Lind lifts Firebirds over Colorado Eagles in OT inside packed Acrisure Arena

With under 10 games remaining in the regular season the Firebirds continue to make a first place push, beating the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 (OT), on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.

Kole Lind was the hero and scored his 28th goal of the season in overtime to lift the Firebirds over Colorado.

"I like to be a player that is relied on in key situations and I love to be out there for those moments," said Lind. "Obviously whenever I get a chance in overtime I am definitely looking to put it in the back of the net."

Kole Lind with another OT winner for the @firebirds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2DRR4gtWav — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 2, 2023

Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 45-14-4-2. The Firebirds’ powerplay went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-3.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Monday, April 3rd to face the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.