Kole Lind lifts Firebirds over Colorado Eagles in OT inside packed Acrisure Arena

With under 10 games remaining in the regular season the Firebirds continue to make a first place push, beating the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 (OT), on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.

Kole Lind was the hero and scored his 28th goal of the season in overtime to lift the Firebirds over Colorado.

"I like to be a player that is relied on in key situations and I love to be out there for those moments," said Lind. "Obviously whenever I get a chance in overtime I am definitely looking to put it in the back of the net." 

Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 45-14-4-2. The Firebirds’ powerplay went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-3.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Monday, April 3rd to face the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

